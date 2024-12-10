ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $436,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KE by 37.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 1,689,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 343,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KE stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

