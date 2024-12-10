Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

