Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.