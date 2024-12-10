Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.