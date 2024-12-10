Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

