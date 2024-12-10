Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.13. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

