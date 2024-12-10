Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.18 and last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 2115063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.75 to C$26.75 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

