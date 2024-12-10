Ali Kashani Sells 31,791 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,346,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122,307.22. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.
Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %
SERV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,690,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
SERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
