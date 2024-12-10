Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
ERC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top 3 Finance Stocks to Hold for Strong Returns This Quarter
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.