Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $230.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.