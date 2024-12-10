Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

