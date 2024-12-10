American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of American Electric Power worth $230,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

