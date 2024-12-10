Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $15.80

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

ANNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $40,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,814.65. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

