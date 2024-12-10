Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $256.20

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $257.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,603,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.