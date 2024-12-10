Analysts Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) PT at $50.82

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

DYN stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.