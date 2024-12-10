Analysts Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $51.33

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.24. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

