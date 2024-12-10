Analysts Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $51.33

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Global-E Online
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
Global-E Online Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.24. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.