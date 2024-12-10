Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ Uplisting/Dual Listing) Plans $100 Million IPO for December 13th (AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ Uplisting/Dual Listing) (AVR) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Friday, December 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 14,800,000 shares at $6.78 per share.

In the last 12 months, Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ Uplisting/Dual Listing) generated $2.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $71.1 million. The company has a market cap of $243.7 million.

TD Cowen, Barclays, Cantor and Lake Street Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ Uplisting/Dual Listing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Note: The SEC filing calls this deal the U.S. initial public offering of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Some might say that the offering reads like an uplisting – a public offering – because ATL’s ordinary shares were admitted for official quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange (the ASX) on March 24, 2004 – more than 12.5 years ago.- as of the Dec. 9, 2024, date on the S-1/A filing disclosing the deal’s terms. The offering price is the U.S. dollar equivalent of the stock’s closing price on Dec. 5, 2024, on the ASX, according to the prospectus.Â Note: ATL is an Australian public company originally registered in Western Australia, Australia that was incorporated in 1999. ATLâ€™s ordinary shares were admitted for official quotation on the ASX on MarchÂ 24, 2004. We intend to use the net proceeds of the IPO to develop our DurAVR transcatheterÂ heart valve (â€śDurAVRÂ®Â THVâ€ť) and for the preparation and enrollment of a randomized global pivotal study of DurAVRÂ®Â THV to treat severe aortic stenosis, with the remaining for working capital and other general corporate purposes determined from time to time, including the repayment of amounts owed under our convertible note facility. Following the Offering, ATGC intends to list its CHESS Depositary Interests (â€śCDIsâ€ť) (representing underlying shares of Common Stock on a 1 CDI-for-1 share of Common Stock basis) on the Australian Securities Exchange (â€śASXâ€ť) under the symbol â€śAVR.â€ť About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) is a structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing innovative medical devices. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA (a MedTech hub), Anteris is science-driven, with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering potentially transformative solutions to structural heart disease patients. Anterisâ€™ lead product, DurAVRÂ®, is a transcatheter heart valve for treating aortic stenosis. It is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. This biomimetic valve is uniquely shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve. DurAVRÂ®Â THV is made using ADAPTÂ®Â tissue, Anterisâ€™ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPTÂ®Â tissue has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The ComASURÂ®Â Delivery System was designed to provide controlled deployment and accurate placement of the DurAVRÂ®Â THV with balloon-expandable delivery, designed to achieve precise alignment with the heartâ€™s native commissures to achieve ideal valve positioning. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. “.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ Uplisting/Dual Listing) was founded in 1999 and has 138 employees. The company is located at Toowong Tower, Level 3, Suite 302, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong, QLD 4066, Australia,860 / U.S. Office: Blue Gentian Road Suite 340 Eagan, Minnesota 55121 and can be reached via phone at +61 7 3152 3200 or on the web at http://www.anteristech.com/.

