Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.71 and a beta of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 77,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $17,307,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.