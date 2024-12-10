APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 218.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after buying an additional 1,979,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,013 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,543,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 382.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 843,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

