Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $106.81. Approximately 844,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,849,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,676 shares of company stock worth $28,280,199. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,084,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.