Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 4,329 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,675.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Artivion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

