Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 4,329 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,675.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
