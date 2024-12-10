Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,844.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,002.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,878.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

