Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $28.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 187.6% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTI opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $228.51 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.