Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 405,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

