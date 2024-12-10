ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $706.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.80.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

