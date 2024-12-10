Assura Plc (LON:AGR) to Issue GBX 0.84 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Assura Stock Performance
Shares of AGR opened at GBX 39.92 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,992.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Assura has a one year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura’s portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
