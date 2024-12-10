AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 168.0% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

