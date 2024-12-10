ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ATI were worth $362,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ATI by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ATI by 6.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in ATI by 86.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,598 shares of company stock worth $4,726,682. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.