Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises 1.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AESI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after buying an additional 548,620 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after buying an additional 311,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 227,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,205. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,869 shares of company stock worth $1,187,983 and have sold 128,213 shares worth $2,816,806. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

