AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,491 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

