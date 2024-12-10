BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($18.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.36) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 180,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.95), for a total value of £2,404,467.10 ($3,064,967.62). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,199 ($15.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704,571 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.04). The stock has a market cap of £36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,998.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,297.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,309.06.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

