Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Insider Acquires £17,922 in Stock

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) insider David Barron purchased 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £17,922 ($22,845.12).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.80 ($1.11). 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,029. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,244.86 and a beta of 1.06. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

