Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $269,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 436,016 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 250,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

