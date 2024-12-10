Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $155.60 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416,141 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 14.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $155,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

