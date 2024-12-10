Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.50 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 623.30 ($7.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.55 million, a PE ratio of 62,330.00 and a beta of 0.98. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 635 ($8.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
