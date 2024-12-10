Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.50 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 623.30 ($7.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.55 million, a PE ratio of 62,330.00 and a beta of 0.98. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 635 ($8.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

