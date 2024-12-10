Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 158 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17), for a total value of £126,224 ($160,897.39). 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
