Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 158 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BEG traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.27). 1,450,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,128. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.08. The company has a market capitalization of £158.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17), for a total value of £126,224 ($160,897.39). 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.