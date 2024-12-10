Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BHE opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

