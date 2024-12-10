Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 514,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 153,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

