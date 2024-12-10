BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

BingEx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39.

BingEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.