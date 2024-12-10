BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,047.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $744.32 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.79.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $113,161,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

