BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.79% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,239,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

