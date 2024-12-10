BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,853 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 3.8% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $95,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Barclays PLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 131,743 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.0% in the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 403,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock worth $150,056,923. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

