Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 303,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,019,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Bank of America lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

