Brophy Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,714 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

