Brophy Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

