Brophy Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $457.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.93.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

TT stock opened at $401.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.45. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

