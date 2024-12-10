Brophy Wealth Management LLC Invests $774,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $168.67.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

