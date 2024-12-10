Brophy Wealth Management LLC Makes New $993,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

MO stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

