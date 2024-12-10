Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

