Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brophy Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $212.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $198.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

