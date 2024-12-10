Brown Financial Advisors Has $1.63 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.