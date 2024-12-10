Brown Financial Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Financial Advisors lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.81.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $158.15 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

